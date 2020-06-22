WGCL News — Renaming IU Campus Buildings, Persimmon Festival Postponed

Photo: Limestone Post

By: Keith Klein

76 members of the IU’s biology department sent a letter to administrators expressing concern with the view held by former university president David Starr Jordan, who was a proponent of eugenics — the practice of selective breeding in humans. The faculty wants IU to rename Jordan Hall. The biology department is housed in Jordan Hall. The building is named after David Starr Jordan, IU president from 1884 to 1891. Jordan was a well-regarded scientist during his career, but he is controversial because of his advocacy of eugenics, the practice of selectively breeding humans. Jordan’s take on eugenics included preservation of the Anglo-Saxon/Nordic race. The biology department letter argues he took things further than most. When IU President McRobbie announced plans to review all named buildings on all IU campuses, he warned the task would be complex and will take time.

The News Tribune in Jeffersonville, Indiana reports some Southern Indiana retailers are seeing historically high firearms sales, which started with the pandemic and isn’t shown signs of slowing. Tynae Deaton, manager at Everything Concealed Carry in Clarksville, said the store recently was so busy, they sold out of merchandise and had to close for a few days to restock. People are looking for something to defend themselves. Pistols were the most popular to start, but, she said, now, more people are looking to shotguns for home defense.

The Mitchell Persimmon Festival is the latest cancellation due to the pandemic. The 74th edition of the festival, originally slated for September of this year, will now take place Sept. 18-25, 2021. The festival is canceled because of concerns related to COVID-19. The main sticking points were maintaining social distancing, sanitizing restrooms, tracking attendees, and possible issues with food supplies.

Police are reminding drivers in Indiana it will be illegal to hold a cellphone or electronic devices while behind the wheel starting Wednesday, July 1.