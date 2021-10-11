WGCL News — Remonstrance Begins in Monroe County

Monroe County residents can begin the process of protesting annexation.

The period for remonstrance – the legal process of fighting potential annexation – began on Friday. Property owners in Monroe County who live in areas planned for annexation can file a petition at various locations, including the Monroe County Courthouse and City Hall.

The process requires in-person signatures, or a notarized signature, to verify the intent of the signer.

Monroe County Auditor Catherine Smith has said her office will provide updates on the process each day for the week of October 11. The updates will be held at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm daily in the rotunda of the courthouse.

There are strict guidelines for the remonstrance process. Property owners can only sign for the area they live in. Petitions can be requested electronically, but must be returned in-person for verification. Only one signature counts for a property, so a married couple that owns property can only file one petition.

The auditor’s office will also have to determine if the property does or does not have an annexation waiver attached to it.

If 65 percent or eligible property owners remonstrate, the annexation fails. If more than 51 percent protest annexation, the decision would be determined in the court system.

Property owners can remonstrate until January 6, 2022.

If you’ve traveled down 7th Street downtown to campus, you’ve likely experienced a lot of changes.

A new traffic pattern has been set for the street as the 7-Line bike project continues. All stop signs on East 7th Street between North Walnut Street and North Indiana Avenue have been removed. Traffic is no longer required to stop at the intersections along the route.

A number of signs have been placed along the route to inform drivers and bicyclists of the change.

Fifty years ago today – October 11, 1971 – one of the most popular songs in the last century was released.

The song was “Imagine,” by John Lennon.

According to History.com, Lennon began writing the song while still with The Beatles. After the group broke up, Lennon recorded the song with producer Phil Spector.

A documentary video was released in 1972, featuring Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono. Portions of the film were used to create a music video for the song.

The song was the best-selling single of Lennon’s musical career.