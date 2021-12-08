WGCL News — Remembering Pearl Harbor

Remembering Pearl Harbor…

Jim Inman Photo: History.com

Yesterday marked the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

The US naval base, located near Honolulu, Hawaii, was caught by surprise in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, 1941. Hundreds of Japanese fighter planes attacked the base, destroying or damaging nearly 20 American ships and more than 300 airplanes.

Ultimately more than 2,400 Americans died in the attack and another 1,000 were wounded. The attack was the catalyst for the US entering into World War II.

Today there are no clear figures of how many veterans of Pearl Harbor are still living. The National WWII Museum says that approximately 240,000 WWI veterans are still alive today.

***

IU’s section of Jordan Avenue is scheduled to be renamed.

Last Friday the IU Board of Trustees approved the name change of North Jordan Avenue to Eagleson Avenue. The section of the road is separate from the city’s section, which is also named Eagleson Avenue.

The street was named for former IU President David Starr Jordan. Jordan has been found to be a proponent of eugenics – a method of potentially improving the human race.

IU hopes the name change will come in the spring, after working with the postal system on various requirements.

***

During the IU trustee meeting last week, the board approved a payment of more than $500,000 to former IU president Michael McRobbie in a retroactive motion.

In a letter dated May 2021, the trustees asked that McRobbie stay with IU if a new president was not hired by July 2021. While current president Pamela Whitten was hired and began her tenure on July 1, the letter from the trustees was still valid.

The Herald-Times quoted IU Trustee chairman Quinn Buckner as stating that the “situation was simply this: we were being prudent and protecting the university…”

Steve Sanders, a law professor at IU’s Maurer School of Law, published an online article in October questioning the process of paying McRobbie, as well as the possibility that IU violated open door laws.