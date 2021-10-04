WGCL News — Recycling Resumes for Bloomington Residents

Recycling resumes for city residents this week.

The City of Bloomington paused recycling services last week after a number of employees in the Sanitation Department tested positive for COVID-19. The four individuals, and six employees who were found to be close contacts, were required to take a week off to quarantine.

Local residents who have recycling services from the city can put their containers out by the curb beginning today.

If residents have more recycling items than the bin will hold, the additional items can be placed in other containers. The city noted that plastic bags should not be used, as those bags cannot be recycled.

***

The holidays are just around the corner… which means an increase in mailing packages and cards.

However, services with the US Postal Services are slowing down a bit.

Beginning October 1, the standard three-day delivery for first-class mail – which includes letters, bills and other correspondence – will go to a five-day delivery. This means an additional two days for sending payments, birthday cards and other mail.

The news comes as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy works to cut costs for the postal system.

According to Paul Steidler, senior fellow at the Lexington Institute and an expert on the postal service, nearly four out of ten pieces of first-class mail will see slower delivery. Steidler said that means a system slower than in the 1970s.

The US Postal Service did note that two-day delivery will continue to be the norm for a single piece of first-class mail that stays within a local area.

The postal system has struggled over the last two decades in particular, as more people move to online payments, email and other internet-based communications instead of printed material. The pandemic has also caused hardship for the organization as e-commerce purchases rose while worker shortages made for delayed deliveries.

***

Last Thursday a gun was discovered in the backpack of a Bloomington High School South student. The 14-year-old, who has not been named, never pulled the gun out of the backpack and the gun was never used in a threatening manner. A teacher discovered the weapon when the backpack was left unattended in a classroom, according to reports.

According to Bloomington Police Department Captain Ryan Pedigo, the student was taken to a juvenile detention center. The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, a level 6 felony.

The case is still being handled by the Bloomington Police Department.