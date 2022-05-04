WGCL News — Really Left Over Leftovers

They didn’t expect to find French fries in the bathroom wall…

Jim Inman Photo: today.com / Rob Jones

Many people love nostalgia… old movies, old books, antique shopping… but what about old food?

An Illinois family made an interesting discovery recently during a remodeling project.

Rob and Grace Jones of Crystal Lake, Illinois were updating a bathroom in their home when they discovered a piece of cloth bunched up inside a hole.

According to FOX 59, Grace said “we’re both looking at each other wondering if we’d be calling the police because we just uncovered evidence from a crime scene.”

It wasn’t a crime – it was a bag from McDonald’s with two burger wrappers and an order of uneaten, preserved French fries inside.

The home was built in 1959, and the couple traced the logo on the packaging to the time period of 1955 to 1961.

Grace Jones wonders if someone on the construction crew had purchased lunch from a nearby McDonalds and put the leftovers in the wall.

The couple have not determined what they plan to do with their discovery.

***

Indiana University Health announced a $16 million gift to the Indiana University School of Nursing at IUPUI this week.

The gift will be used to support infrastructure necessary to enroll more nursing students, including expansion of classrooms, labs and simulation space.

Indiana – like much of the nation – has been challenged by a nursing shortage in recent years. That number grew even more over the last few years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are part of IU Health’s recent $416 million contribution to Indiana University.

***

And for my Star Wars fans… Happy Star Wars Day – May the Fourth Be With You!

A little trivia for you… “May the Force be with you” is the most common line recited in the Star Wars films. One other line is nearly as popular… do you know what it is?

The answer – “I have a bad feeling about this.”

***

