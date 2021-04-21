WGCL News — RBB Keeps Virtual Option for Next Year

Jim Inman (Photo:

The Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation extended their online learning program through the upcoming school year.

During their Monday night school board meeting, the school board unanimously approved the option of having virtual learning for all students during the 2021-22 school year.

Jerry Sanders, superintendent for the RBBCSC system, acknowledged that many families are still concerned about the pandemic.

Families interested in participating in the virtual learning option will need to complete an application and write an evaluation on the student’s engagement and activity. Sanders noted that students using the virtual option will not be able to participate in extracurricular activities and there will be times the students must report to a physical school for assessments and testing.

Funding for the virtual learning will come from CARES Act money.

While the weather this week certainly doesn’t feel like spring, this is typically a week of activity on the Indiana University Bloomington campus.

Mid-April is often the week of the Little 500 bike race, but the pandemic has postponed the 2021 event to May 26 – after IU classes have ended for the semester.

The 2020 race was cancelled completely due to the COVID-19 virus.

Instead of being held at Bill Armstrong stadium with fans, families and racers, the race this year will have only riders and essential volunteers inside the stadium. Fans will be watching on IU’s broadcast website as well as following social media for updates.

Known as “the world’s greatest college week” by many, the week leading up to the race has a homecoming vibe to it. Alumni return to the Greek system, families flood in to spend time with loved ones and the Bloomington community is typically filled with shoppers, diners and Hoosier fans.

This year’s race may have fewer teams, as IU students have summer internships and jobs, while others may simply be moving away from Bloomington.