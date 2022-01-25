WGCL News — Ralphie Returns in 2022

Don’t shoot your eye out!

Jim Inman Photo: variety.com

Those words are have been tied to the 1983 holiday film, “A Christmas Story,” based on the stories of Indiana-born writer and radio host Jean Shepherd.

Peter Billingsley played Ralphie Parker in the film – a child hoping to receive a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. The film was based in the fictional Hohman, Indiana, but based on the industrial areas of northwest Indiana.

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Billingsley would return to the role in a sequel to the movie. The film will be set in the 1970s and feature an “adult Ralphie returning to his house on Cleveland Street” for Christmas. The film is expected for the 2022 holiday season.

Billingsley has spent the last several years behind the camera, working on the films “Couples Retreat” and “Four Christmases.” He also had a cameo in the Will Farrell holiday film, “Elf.”

There have been no reports of other cast members from the film returning for the sequel.

***

Indiana University graduate and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has entered into a new business venture – pharmaceuticals.

In a press release last week, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC), launched an online pharmacy. The company plans to serve as a registered pharmaceutical wholesaler, and will take actual manufacturer prices plus a flat 15% margin and pharmacist fee.

The company plans to be a cash-pay venture, according to the press release. The assumption is that medications would be available at prices less than an insurance plan deductible and/or copay requirements.

Currently the company offers 100 generic drugs, with plans to add more throughout the year. The company is building a pharmaceutical factory in Dallas as well.

***

A “bad vibe” encounter at the Brown County State Park resulted in an arrest.

Deputies were called Friday evening to investigate a suspicious man at the park, according to The Herald-Times. The man refused to identify himself after being pulled over for a traffic violation. He had a girl with him in the vehicle.

Police arrested the man on a preliminary charge of refusing to identify himself to law enforcement.

It was found that the man – Daniel Eggers – was wanted for charges related to parental kidnapping of a minor. The Nevada warrant had been issued in September 2021.

The child with Eggers in the vehicle was identified as his daughter.

Eggers is being held at the Brown County Jail and will be extradited to Nevada. The child is in the care of the local Department of Child Services.