WGCL News — Rain, Rain, Go Away

When it rains in Indiana… it rains.

According to the National Weather Service, Bloomington broke a 126-year-old record for rain in the last six weeks.

From June 1 through July 17, Bloomington received 17 inches of rain.

During the same time period, Indianapolis received nearly 14 inches of rain.

The most rain, however, comes just west of Bloomington. Ellettsville and Freeman, Indiana (in Owen County) reported 21 inches of rain during the six-week period.

***

RBB schools have their plans set for the upcoming year.

On Monday evening the Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation board had their regular meeting. One of the big topics of discussion was the use of face masks for students and faculty, to help minimize any potential spread of the coronavirus.

Jerry Sanders, the RBB superintendent, has high hopes that schools will offer in-person learning five days a week. A virtual education option will remain as well.

Masks will be optional for students and staff.

Classrooms will be arranged to maximize space between students, and hand sanitation stations will be available.

Masks will be required for anyone riding school buses, including bus drivers. Buses will be cleaned daily and students will have assigned seating.

School visitors will be allowed into buildings on the RBB campus for meetings, special programs such as concerts and other occasions. Unscheduled visits will not be allowed.

If any positive cases of COVID-19 occur, a building administrator must be notified. Different protocols are in-place depending on if it is a student, staff member or someone in the school versus a family member being in close contact with an individual.

Teachers return to RBB on Tuesday, August 10, and students return the next day.

***

You may have been following the space news of billionaires in space… Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos have both made their way into the heavens over the last two weeks.

It’s coincidental that on this day – July 21, 2011 – NASA’s final space shuttle mission came to a close. The shuttle Atlantis landed at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, capping a 30-year program of five ships visiting space. Columbia, Challenger, Discovery, Atlantis and Endeavour carried more than 350 people into space, flew more than 500 million miles and helped with research projects such as the Hubble Space Telescope and the International Space Station, as well as the recent rovers on Mars.