WGCL News — Public Vaccinations Coming to Indiana University Bloomington

Keith Klein (Photo: Indiana Public Radio)

IU is going to open a public COVID-19 vaccination site on the Bloomington campus.

Pending confirmation and the arrival of vaccine supply, those eligible for vaccination will have another location for appointments. Thesite and opening date has not yet been determined.

IU approved a plan developed by the university’s COVID-19 response unit. The Monroe County Health Department and local officials approved the plan.

A call by Democrats to increase Indiana’s minimum wage isn’t winning over Republicans who control the Statehouse.

The current federal minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009. The Democratic plan would boost Indiana’s to $10 an hour beginning in 2022 then in $1 stages until it reaches $15.Republican Gov. Holcomb wants more state-funded job training to assist people into better-paying careers.

IU’s spring 2021 semester begins today, but the early weeks will be exclusively online. The official move-in week for the in-person portion of the semester begins Jan. 30, with in-person classes set to begin Feb. 8.

COVID-19 arrival testing will be required for IU Bloomington students ahead of the in-person portion of the semester.

Ivy Tech classes start today but the majority of the classes will be virtual until Feb. 1.

A state lawmaker wants to honor Indiana’s big popcorn crop by making the grain the state’s official snack.

State Sen. Ron Grooms of Jeffersonville would designate Indiana-grown popcorn as the Hoosier state’s official snack, adding it to other state symbols such as the state bird — the cardinal — and the state insect, the firefly.

But Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said lawmakers have much more significant and important things to do during their legislative session, such as passing a budget and redistricting.

“I’ve got a lot of other things to focus on,” he said.