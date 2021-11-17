WGCL News — Public Health Emergency Ending?

Could Indiana’s public health emergency soon end?

On Tuesday Governor Eric Holcomb shared his hopes to move Indiana out of the public health emergency in effect since March 2020.

Holcomb said the state legislature needs to make three changes to protect Hoosier residents – allowing for matching federal funds for Medicaid expenditures to continue; continuing enhanced benefits for Medicaid spending; and allowing Hoosier children ages 5 to 11 to be vaccinated.

The announcement came on the same day Hoosier lawmakers started the new legislative session.

Holcomb’s announcement could mean the end of the public health emergency by the beginning of next year.

The public health order has allowed Hoosier to receive various additional benefits, including food assistance and Medicaid funding.

***

A new Habitat for Humanity community will be built in Bloomington.

Nearly 70 homes are scheduled for the 12.5 acres near RCA Park.

The Bloomington Plan Commission had approved plans a year ago for the property, and a second approval came Monday.

Nathan Ferreira, director of land development and production for Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County, reported that phase one of the project should be completed within three years. The initial phase will have 30 homes and three common areas.

A variety of sidewalk projects are part of the project as well. There will be paths for residents to go from Weimer Road to Rogers Street as well as Chambers Drive to RCA Park.

***

As the current IU Health Bloomington Hospital prepares to relocate to the east side of town, a fence has been installed around the property.

The eight-foot fence is to help ensure of the safety of the public, according to a Facebook post on Monday.

The social media post noted that vehicle entrances will remain open until December 5.

The new IU Health facility will open on the same day. Ambulances and emergency workers will help move patients from the current location to the new facility.

The new medical center will have 364 private patient rooms and more than 622,000 square feet of space.