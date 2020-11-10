WGCL News — Property Taxes Due TODAY

By: Keith Klein (Photo: pgiam)

The Monroe County property tax deadline is TODAY.

County Treasurer Jessica McClellan said local property owners have different ways to pay their tax.

The newest is using the drop box on the north side of the courthouse. Be sure to include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a receipt.

In-person payment by making an appointment by calling 812-349-2550.

Other methods include online and mail.

The address is P.O. Box 2028, Bloomington, IN 47402. Also, FedEx or UPS mail can be sent to 100 W. Kirkwood Ave., Bloomington, IN 47404. Include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a receipt. Payments must be postmarked by Nov. 10.

Property owners can visit the treasurer’s page on Monroe County’s website to pay tax bills online, or, at one of three local banks, two First Financial Banks and Farmers and Mechanics Savings and Loan.

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been 90% effective.

The company said Phase 3 trials, of the vaccine, have proven to promote an efficacy rate above 90% in a two-shot regimen.

The Associated Press said Pfizer’s announcement means the company is on track to apply for emergency use authorization, however. it does not mean a vaccine is “imminent.”

Pfizer began Phase 3 testing this summer and is among a handful of vaccines that could be distributed in the coming months pending FDA approval.

Pfizer said, 90% of those who were tested with the vaccine developed protection against the virus seven days following the second shot.

Pfizer is already producing millions of doses of its vaccine after the government agreed to pay $1.95 billion for 100 million doses of the vaccine, should it prove effective.

If the FDA approves the vaccine, it will be distributed to hospitals by the U.S. military in an effort the Trump administration has dubbed “Operation Warp Speed.