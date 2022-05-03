WGCL News — Primary Election Day

Today is Indiana’s Primary Election Day!

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Polling locations across the county are open 6:00 am – 6:00 pm. If you were not registered to vote by April 4, you are unable to vote today.

The primary election has a variety of races, depending on the district a voter lives in. The Monroe County primary election includes the race of US Senator, US Representative, local judges, county recorder, sheriff and commissioner. Some races are contested, while others are running unopposed.

Monroe County Election Supervisor Karen Wheeler said there may be fewer volunteers at polling locations, due to pandemic challenges, late drop-outs and people working from home more.

As of last Thursday, nearly 2,000 county residents had voted early.

For information on your voting location, as well as a sample ballot, visit indianavoters.in.gov.

November 8 will be Election Day for Indiana.

Tune in to Glass in the Afternoon on Wednesday at 3:00 pm for an update on the local election races.

***

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the downtown shootings over the Little 500 weekend.

Bloomington Police Department issued a press release on Monday, stating that Keiantrea Washington of Bloomington was positively identified through surveillance video inside the Kalao Nightclub on April 23.

An arrest warrant on Washington was issued on April 25 for multiple felony charges related to the shooting. On May 2, detectives found Washington inside a residence on South Magnolia Court. The Critical Incident Response Team was part of the arrest, due to the seriousness of the crimes committed.

Washington is currently in Monroe County Jail, facing charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery and Criminal Recklessness.

Three individuals were shot inside the nightclub last month, according to the press release. A 26-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his pelvis, a 41-year-old man was shot in his upper thigh and a 22-year-old man had a gunshot wound in his thigh.

The press release did not mention a connection to the other shooting that occurred downtown the same evening. A man was shot inside his car near 6th and Washington Streets.