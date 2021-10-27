WGCL News — Prepping Your Car For Winter

Is your car prepared for winter weather?

Jim Inman Photo: travelers.com

Many people depend on their vehicles for daily commutes to work, school, errands and other activities. If your car doesn’t start, or the weather changes while you’re away from home, you’ll want to be prepared for those challenges.

Check your tires. Tires are crucial to the performance of your vehicle. Make sure you have adequate tread on your tires. A good rule of thumb is taking a penny (with Lincoln’s head facing you) and placing it between the treads. If you see all of Lincoln’s head, you may have an issue with the tire.

Check the oil. Cold weather thickens engine oil, which can make it difficult for parts to turn and the engine to start.

Check your brakes. Snow and ice can make driving hazardous, so it’s important to know that your brakes are in good working order. If your brakes make a noise when applied, or if your car shakes while slowing down, you may have a brake issue.

Check your wiper blades. As precipitation falls, you’ll want to have a clear view of the roads. Make sure you have washer fluid as well.

What should you carry in your car for an emergency? A blanket, a phone charger, jumper cables, flares, ice scraper, flashlight and bottled water are just a few items that can help out in an emergency.

Remember also to dress appropriately in cold weather. Even if you’re just running a quick errand, an accident can happen anytime. Don’t be caught in freezing temperatures with flip-flops and no coat.

***

On Thursday you may see a number of ambulances and shuttles going from IU Health Bloomington Hospital downtown to the new location on the east side.

Don’t worry – it’s a dry run for their move in December.

According to IU Health’s website, the mock move will help staff prepare for the actual move to their new facility.

A number of volunteers will be acting as patients for the project.

The move is scheduled to begin at 7:30 am and finish at 11:00 am. The vehicles will go from the existing hospital through campus and onto the Highway 46 bypass.

The new IU Health facility is scheduled to formally open on Sunday, December 5.

***

Just in time for Halloween, today is National Black Cat Day.

According to history.com, the superstition that black cats crossing someone’s path causes bad luck comes from medieval Europe. It was thought that black cats might be a witch in disguise, so people avoided them in walks.