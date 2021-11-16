WGCL News — Preparing for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just over a week away… are you ready for turkey?

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

If you’re hosting your family’s Thanksgiving, and you’re worried about cooking the perfect turkey, Butterball has the answers for you.

The Butterball Turkey Hotline has been helping novice and experienced cooks for more than 40 years. Between their phone assistance, texting and online chat, the more than 50 experts are also available on Amazon’s Alexa, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

If you’re shopping for your turkey, plan on two pounds per adult and one pound per child. Make sure you account for leftovers, as many people enjoy soups, casseroles and turkey sandwiches after Thanksgiving.

If you purchase a frozen turkey, you’ll want to make sure you have it fully thawed before cooking. A 20-pound turkey takes five days to thaw in a refrigerator, or ten hours in water (changing every 30 minutes).

When is your turkey done? Check the internal temperature. A turkey thigh should be 180 degrees F, the turkey breast should be 170 degrees F and if you do stuffing in the turkey it should be 165 degrees F.

More tips on cooking the perfect turkey can be found on the Butterball website.

And with all the deliciousness of Thanksgiving, some people have side dishes that just don’t make it to the table. According to Better Homes & Gardens, candied yams are at the top of the list of dishes Americans don’t like, followed by green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and sweet potato casserole.

Vauhxx Booker, formerly of Bloomington, lost his public defender after the courts learned of online donations in his name.

Booker was charged in July with battery from a 2020 Fourth of July attack at Lake Monroe. Booker claimed two men threatened to lynch him.

Johnson Superior Court Judge Lance Hamner, who was appointed to the case, found that a friend of Booker’s created a GoFundMe account to raise money for medical costs, attorney fees and other needs for Booker.

Booker posted an update to the page and to social media two weeks ago, thanking the contributors to the campaign.

Hamner had appointed a public defender for Booker earlier in November. When the judge determined that more than $30,000 had been raised, Hamner reversed the decision and informed Booker he would need to hire his own attorney.

Booker had been represented by Bloomington attorney Katharine Liell at no cost.

Booker’s next hearing is set for January 20.