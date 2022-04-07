WGCL News — Potential Tax Increase for Monroe County

Could local income tax be going up?

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

On Wednesday Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced his plans to raise the local income tax.

Hamilton had proposed a 0.5 percent local income tax in January 2020, which was delayed by COVID-19. A second increase request of 0.25 percent later that year did not pass through the city council.

The increase would be 0.855 of a percentage point. Monroe County’s current local income tax in 1.345 percent. Adding the new local income tax to the existing would make for a 64% increase.

In order to be approved, Mayor Hamilton will need approvals from the Bloomington City Council as well as the Monroe County Council as well as the Ellettsville and Stinesville Town Councils.

A missing Indiana couple who were traveling in Nevada were found this week. The husband was deceased and the wife was taken to a hospital.

Ronnie and Beverly Baker were on a cross-country trip, traveling by RV and towing a car. The couple had been in Oregon on March 27 and were expected in Arizona two days later. The Bakers were expected to return to Indianapolis this week.

On Tuesday the couple was found in their car in southern Nevada. Volunteer searchers discovered the car in wooded mountains, approximately two miles from their RV.

Initial police reports say Beverly Barker was in good condition when she was found. She had been using melted snow for water and the car provided shelter from cold temperatures.

Authorities are unsure of the cause of Ronnie Baker’s death.

Need an idea for lunch or dinner.

Today is National Burrito Day… so throw in whatever ingredients you like!

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the word burrito first appeared in 1895.

The burrito made its way into the United States in the 1930s, appearing on the menu at El Cholo Spanish Café in Los Angeles. Twenty years later, in 1956, Duane R. Roberts invented the frozen burrito… after selling frozen hamburger patties to a restaurant chain called McDonald’s.

The largest burrito weighed in over 12,700 pounds in 2010. The burrito was made from one single flour tortilla, and filled with fish, chili and refried beans made by 54 restaurants in California.