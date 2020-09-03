WGCL News — Possible Travel Ban to Illinois Because of Indiana COVID-19 Numbers

By: Keith Klein (Photo: NWI Times)

Indiana has officially reached the coronavirus metrics that would ban travel to and from Illinois, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Indiana has already crossed the average of 15 cases per 100,000 residents, but the city chose to keep it off the listfor a few reasons,Arwady said.

Among them, Indiana recently changed its reporting protocols, and colleges reopening spiked its numbers.

“If we don’t see improvement, we will add them next week,” Arwady said.

Travelers entering or returning to Chicago from “states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases” need to quarantine “for 14 days from the time of the last contact within the identified state,” Arwady said.

There will be two Indiana gubernatorial TV debates. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democrat Dr. Woody Myers, and Libertarian Donald Rainwater will debate at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 in Indianapolis.

Monroe County is in desperate need of poll workers. Workers get paid up to $165 plus $25 for training for inspectors. Clerks and judges get $135. More workers than usual are needed for the Nov. 3 election. The pandemic means there will be more mailed-in absentee ballots this year. Mailed-in ballots can only be opened Election Day. That takes a lot of hands, in a short time. Some regulars might not feel confident about working the polls this year, given their higher risks connected to COVID-19 infection. Interest in this year’s presidential race means that turnout is expected to be high. More information is available on the Monroe County Election Central website.

United Airlines will furlough about 16,000 employees including 2,800 pilots, and 6,900 flight attendants in October as air travel continues to be hammered by the pandemic. That’s fewer than United predicted in July when it warned 36,000 could lose their jobs.