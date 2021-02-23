WGCL News — Possible Hack at Kroger Revealed

Jim Inman (Photo: Indiana Public Media)

Cincinnati-based Kroger issued a statement Friday that some customers personal information – including Social Security numbers for some clinic and pharmacy customers – may have stolen in a third-party vendor hack.

The grocery-store chain believes that less than 1% of its customers were affected by the hack. The statement noted that current and certain former employees will be notified that certain HR records may have been impacted.

Kroger noted that personal information – including addresses, Social Security numbers and dates of birth were shared, as well as information on customer’s health insurance, medical history and prescriptions.

The statement also noted that the stores’ IT systems and grocery store systems were not affected, and there has been no indication of fraud involving the personal data.

Federal law requires that any organization that handles personal healthcare information to contact the Department of Health and Human Services of any information hacks.

Kroger has 2,750 grocery stores and 2,200 pharmacies across the country.

Brown County State Park has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The park – opened in 1929 – is Indiana’s largest state park. Located east of Bloomington, near Nashville, Indiana, the 16,000-acre park is one of Indiana’s most popular parks. Visitors converge on Brown County throughout the year, but especially in the fall when the colors of autumn are thick and vibrant.

According to a statement, Indiana Landmarks staff wrote the nomination for the National Register in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources and supported by Peaceful Valley Heritage, a local preservation group.

Brown County State Park includes nearly 70 buildings, sites and other notable areas that highlight the historical significance of the park.