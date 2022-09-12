WGCL News — Police Believe A Cold Case Can Be Solved

By Diane Daily

The unsolved murder of IU honor student more than 40 years ago is back in the news today. 20-year-old Ann Louise Harmeier was headed to Bloomington on September 12, 1977, when her car died near Martinsville. Authorities discovered the car a short time later but there was no sign of the co-ed. Harmeier’s body was found five weeks later and an autopsy revealed she had been strangled. Officers with the Indiana State Police believe this cold case can be solved and are asking for help from the public. You can contact the Bloomington State Police Post if you have any information.

Eight Indiana counties are in the high-risk category for spreading COVID-19. The latest report from the CDC shows Gibson, Dubois and Warrick county are concerned high risk right now. Forty-five counties are currently labeled as being at “medium” risks, including Bartholomew, Decatur and Madison county, The state reported 9-thousand 430 new Covid cases last week. Fifty-two deaths were attributed to the Covid-19 virus.

Work continues on a City of Bloomington crosswalk improvement project. Crews have gotten a lot done at the intersections of 3rd and Grant Street, 11th Street and Blair Avenue, and Patterson and Isaac Drive. Improvements include marked crosswalks, accessible curb ramps, warning signs and flashing beacons. Pavement marking is continuing at all three intersections this week which may cause a slight delay in traffic at each location.

A neighboring community has cancelled a very popular holiday event. For 30 years, the Festival of Lights Parade in Columbus attracted thousands of visitors to the area in early December. Organizers says they made the decision to end the event because of a lack of volunteers, increased vendor costs, and concerns about safety.