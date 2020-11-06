WGCL News — Play the Fight Song!

By: Keith Klein (Photo: IDS)

The Arthur R. Metz Bicentennial Grand Carillon in the IU Arboretum will ring tomorrow for IU’s home football game against Michigan. The Carillon will play the IU fight song “Indiana, Our Indiana” every time IU scores.

“We are pleased to partner with the Jacobs School of Music and excited it can now become a great new Indiana football tradition,” IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said.

Indian fast-casual restaurant Curry Up Now is coming to Bloomington with a spring 2021 opening. Indiana franchisee Rick Renner said, “We were attracted to Bloomington from the beginning of our research because it is a timeless place with such a historic university, as well as being a steady economic environment.

When the opportunity to open a restaurant near Indiana University’s famous Sample Gates arose, we knew it was a prime location.”

Election night TV coverage drew 56.9 million viewers across 21 TV networks watching the Presidential results in prime time Nov. 3.

The Nielsen numbers are in – even though the Presidential race has yet to be decided.

While a large number for TV viewership, that figure is down roughly 20 percent on the 2016 Election Night which drew 71.4 million viewers across only a dozen networks in Nielsen’s final count.

With an average of 13.6 million prime-time viewers, Fox News easily topped Election Night 2020. It represents a new record for an election night, topping CNN’s 2016 record of 13.3 million.

CNN finished second with 9.4 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (7.6 million), ABC (6.3 million), NBC (5.8 million), CBS (4.5 million), and Fox Broadcasting (3 million).

More than 100 million Americans voted nationwide before the polls opened on Election Day , according to a survey of election officials by CNN, Edison Research, and Catalist.

Those votes represented more than 47% of registered voters nationwide.