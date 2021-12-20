WGCL News — Plane Crash in Monroe County

A plane crash occurred Friday night in Monroe County.

Jim Inman Photo: facebook.com/monroekbmg

Around 8:15 pm, Indiana State Police reported a single-engine plane crashed near Monroe County Airport. Emergency responders found the airplane on fire, and firefighters from the Van Buren Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The one occupant of the plane died in the crash.

Indiana State Police have passed the case on to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

The section of I-69 through Martinsville will open today with a ribbon cutting.

Governor Eric Holcomb will be joined by Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness, Senator Rodric Bray and Martinsville Mayor Kenny Costin for the ceremony.

The event will be head at the roundabout of State Road 39 and the I-69 interchange.

INDOT announced last month that travel on I-69 would open through Martinsville, but many exits still need completed. Throughout 2022 guardrails, landscaping and other aesthetics will be added as well.

Monroe County will continue its mask mandate into January.

On Thursday evening the Monroe County Board of Health extended the county-wide mandate through the end of January in response to the rise of COVID-19 cases. Last month Monroe County reported 123 cases per 100,000 people, and that number jumped to 260 last week.

IU athletic director Scott Dolson attended the meeting last week to address concerns about mask wearing at IU athletic events. Photos at basketball games have shown many attendees not wearing masks despite IU’s requirement.

Dolson acknowledged the IU Athletics wants to comply with the mandate but enforcement is a challenge.

Dolson said ticketholders receive email communications prior to each game with details about the county mask mandate. IU staff provide masks to attendees upon entering Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and repeated audio and video messages are made throughout the game.

Despite a variety proactive efforts, many attendees do not wear masks.

Dolson said with open concessions, attendees are actively eating and drinking during games. Masks can be removed for those reasons.

Dolson said he would research what other Big Ten universities are doing to protect attendees during sporting events.