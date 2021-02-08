WGCL News — Peyton Manning Heading to NFL Hall of Fame

Jim Inman

Photo: WRTV

Retired Indianapolis Colt and Denver Bronco Peyton Manning was officially selected this past weekend to be one of five Modern Era inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Manning joins four other inductees – defensive back Charles Woodson, safety John Lynch, guard Alan Faneca and wide receive Calvin Johnson.

On January 29, Manning – a five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion – was inside the Broncos stadium, shooting a segment for his show on ESPN. During the recording, five of Manning’s former coaches – including Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell, former Colts coaches – met him on the field.

The coaches spoke with Manning before having him face the Jumbotron screen to see additional tributes from high school, college and professional coaches.

During his career, Manning threw for 539 touchdown and nearly 72,000 yards – both third-most all-time.

Manning will be celebrated and enshrined in Canton, Ohio on August 8, 2021.

Colts running back Edgerrin James will be enshrined as part of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class on August 7 – a one-year delay because of the COVID pandemic.

Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne was not among the 2021 inductees.

With the pending changes and demolition of the current IU Health Bloomington Hospital coming closer, the Bloomington City Council voted last Wednesday to create a historic district in the area to preserve one of the buildings on the campus.

The Kohr Building – names for former hospital administrator Roland “Bud” Kohr – will remain part of the landscape in the area. The building, which faces South Rogers Street, has been home to several entities within the hospital’s history.

The building was constructed as a hospital during the 1940s, then later became home to administrative offices for hospital staff.

Former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh passed away Friday evening after an extended battle with brain cancer. She was 61-years-old.

The wife of Evan Bayh, Indiana’s governor from 1989 – 1997, Susan Bayh fought a nearly three-year battle with cancer. She had surgery in 2018 to remove a malignat gliobastoma, the same type of cancer John McCain passed away from that same year.

The Bayh’s had twin sons, Nick and Beau, born in 1995