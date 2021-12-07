WGCL News — Pet Store Changes

Local pet stores will see a change in 2023.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

In just over a year, it will be illegal for a Bloomington pet store to sell dogs or cats.

Last Wednesday the Bloomington City Council adopted an ordinance that would ban the sale of dogs and cats starting in January 2023.

The legislation follows a number of cities across the country looking to eliminate puppy and kitten mills.

Councilmember Susan Sandberg said the ordinance would not include those looking to work with a breeder to purchase a specific type of animal.

Currently two businesses in Monroe County – Anthony’s Pets in College Mall and Delilah’s Pet Shop on West Third Street – would be impacted by the ordinance.

***

On Monday Indiana University announced that the ethical exemption for vaccination would be removed to comply with new federal mandates.

IU continues to allow for religious and medical exemptions with documentation, and students who participate in a 100% online program with no on-campus activities can avoid being vaccination.

According to IU spokesperson Chuck Carney, the IU Bloomington campus has a 95% vaccination rate.

The removal of the ethical exemption was made in response to government contractor guidelines. Those guidelines state that “covered contractors must ensure that all covered contractor employees are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, unless the employee is legally entitled to an accommodation.”

***

The new IU Health Bloomington Hospital is officially open.

Patients were transferred to the new facility on Sunday from the downtown location.

According to an announcement from IU Health Bloomington, the first baby born at the hospital arrived at 11:15 am on Sunday. In a Twitter post, the baby was named Nahla Ramirez and her mother, Naomi, went into labor around midnight.

The former location is now owned by the City of Bloomington. A Facebook post from Friday by the city noted that IU Health would finish enclosing the property in fencing. Items that could be reused or salvaged by the hospital will be removed in the coming days, and should continue into 2022.

The demolition of the downtown location will begin next spring, according to the social media post.