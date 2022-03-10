WGCL News — Pay Increases for Police?

Could Bloomington Police see a pay increase in the near future?

Jim Inman Photo: facebook.com/BloomingtonPolice

The City of Bloomington released a new collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88 on Tuesday. The agreement suggested a base pay increase of at least $7,700 for all officers with at least one year of experience.

The increase would need to be approved by the Bloomington City Council.

Proposed base salaries would increase beginning in 2023 for Bloomington police officers, and continue through 2026. The suggested increases are approximately 13% for the first year.

***

Indiana has gone blue and yellow.

The state’s COVID website – ourshot.in.gov – updated on Wednesday afternoon. All of Indiana’s 92 counties are either in the blue or yellow levels – the lowest two possible.

Monroe County reported a seven-day positivity rate of 3.06%. There were only 35 cases reported per 100,000 residents.

All of the surrounding counties, except Morgan, are in the blue advisory level. Morgan County remains in the yellow, with a seven-day positivity rate of 6.19%.

***

A Maryland man who received a genetically-modified pig heart in January has passed away.

David Bennett, 57, was the first person to receive the heart of an animal organ created with the purpose of saving a human life.

The transplant was performed at the University of Maryland Medical Center on January 7. Bennett had been living on a heart-lung machine from October 2021 to his surgery.

Bennett was unqualified to receive a human heart, as he had not been compliant with previous medical recommendations. An artificial heart was not an option as well, due to an irregular heartbeat.

The hospital stated this week that the heart did well for weeks, showing no signs of rejection. Bennett was able to participate in rehabilitation and had hopes of going home to see his dog.

The hospital said there was no obvious cause of death, and researchers plan to review the circumstances and report them later in a scientific journal.