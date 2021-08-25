WGCL News — Pandemics and Payouts

Jim Inman (Photo: NBC News)

The Hoosier Lottery was big business last year.

Did you play the Hoosier Lottery last year, hoping to strike it rich and get away from the pandemic?

The Indiana State Lottery Commission reported that lottery profits went up 26% from the previous year. That translates to a record $375 million in profits to the state, and higher than the projected amount officials had expected.

According the news release, the state directs about $235 million of the lottery profits to the reduction of auto excise taxes. Another $60 million supports pension funds for teachers, firefighters and police officers.

***

The Big Ten has made a major incentive for football players to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

It could cost the team a forfeit.

On Monday the Big Ten conference announced that if a school was unable to play in a conference game due to COVID-19, the game would be called a forfeit and not be rescheduled. The team impacted by the virus would be given the loss, while the opponent would take a win.

For IU football coach Tom Allen, this is a big deal. Last month Allen reported that more than 90 percent of the Hoosier squad had been vaccinated.

Big Ten guidelines state that a team must have at least 74 players on the roster for away games.

Indiana opens the season on Saturday, September 4 against Iowa.

As classes resumed this week for Indiana University, the school reported that 30 students and five faculty and staff were positive for COVID-19. The dashboard noted that 90.4% of students and nearly 92% of faculty and staff are partially or fully vaccinated.

Indiana University has made vaccination required for all students, faculty and staff. Exemptions are available for those with medical, religious or ethical concerns, or students enrolled entirely in an online program.

***

Just as summer begins to wrap up, and the heat wave continues, today is National Banana Split Day. Created in 1904 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the ten-cent treat was made by a 23-year-old apprentice pharmacist at Tassel’s Pharmacy. David Evans Strickler created the first ice cream treat.

The first banana split had strawberry, vanilla and chocolate ice cream, crushed pineapple and chocolate syrup.

If you need a little break from the heat, today is the day for a banana split!