WGCL News — Pandemic Hitting State Reserves, Cuts Coming

By: Keith Klein (Photo: in.chalkbeat.org)

Plunging tax collections caused by the pandemic have delivered a $850 million hit to Indiana’s state budget reserves, and a top state official said he anticipates possibly steep spending cuts in the coming years.

Indiana closed the 2020 fiscal year June 30 with about $1.4 billion in reserves — a drop of 37% from the state’s nearly $2.3 billion a year ago, state budget officials announced.

That stems from a $1.5 billion, or 23%, drop in tax revenue for the four months since widespread business closures and other restrictions prompted by the coronavirus outbreak started in March.

Officials have not ordered any layoffs of state employees, but have implemented a widespread hiring freeze, directed most state agencies to cut spending by 15% for the coming year and told state universities to expect a 7% reduction in state funding.

IU is now joining Purdue in a no in-person dining policy in all residential halls and campus eateries. The Tudor Room in the Memorial Union will be an exception.

The change is for the 2020-21 school year.

This policy is in compliance with Gov. Holcomb’s Executive Order, not to permit food to be eaten at the school site where it is provided.

Students may order food through Grubhub for either pickup or delivery.

All foods will be prepared and packaged instead of made to order. However, Grubhub orders will be customizable.

The Tudor Room will reopen as an a la carte restaurant without a buffet service. Breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday, and brunch Saturday and Sunday.

Students with special dietary needs may customize their orders through Grubhub. IU Dining is working with university officials to develop protocols for students in quarantine housing.

Gas Buddy reports the average price of a gallon of gas in Indiana is $2.17. In Bloomington, the range is $1.94 to $2.25.