WGCL News — Pack the House

Jim Inman (Photo: TheDailyHoosier.com)

It’s just the first days of summer, but football is on the minds of many… especially Tom Allen.

The Indiana University athletic department issued a press release stating that Memorial Stadium will operate at full capacity during the upcoming season. The news comes after fans were not allowed in to watch the Hoosiers play football – a season that took the Hoosiers to the Outback Bowl in January.

IU athletic director Scott Dolson said in the release “This is one of the most exciting days for our department and for me personally as we announce our plans to welcome our fans back this fall.”

Along with football, all fall sports are expected to welcome back fans to full capacity.

The Hoosiers hope to continue their momentum after last year’s 6-2 season. While the season was shortened due to the pandemic, the Hoosiers made a bowl appearance and head coach Tom Allen was a national coach of the year winner.

IU football will open its 2021 season on September 4, when the Hoosiers travel to Iowa. The first home game is scheduled for September 11 when Idaho comes to Bloomington. Thirteen games are on the schedule, including the Big Ten Championship game on December 4.

***

A fun, casual bet can be just that… but when your friends hold you to a wager, it can hit you in the gut.

Or sit in your gut… like nine waffles.

Lee Sanderlin came in last place in his fantasy football league. His punishment was to go to a Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi and spend 24 hours. If he ate a waffle, he could take one hour off his sentence.

Sanderlin documented his experience – he is a reporter for the Clarion Ledger in Mississippi.

He arrived at the Waffle House just after 4:00 pm last Thursday, packed with reading materials and podcasts. He ordered two waffles on arrival.

In 90 minutes, he had eaten four waffles. By 11:00 pm, he had eaten six waffles.

Diners offered him Tums, Pepto Bismol and joined him in the booth to keep him company.

Ultimately Sanderlin ate nine waffles and spent fifteen hours in the restaurant.

He tweeted out “I recommend absolutely no one do this,” and said he would never eat another waffle again.