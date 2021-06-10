WGCL News — Pacers Fire Head Coach

Jim Inman (Photo: USA Today)

Less than a year after changing leadership on the bench, the Indiana Pacers have fired another coach.

Nate Bjorkgren became head coach less than a year ago, after the firing of Nate McMillan. McMillan had a 3-16 record in the first round of playoffs, and Bjorkgren reportedly struggled with his leadership role.

“The 2020-21 season was not what any of us hoped or anticipated it would be, and our results on the court certainly did not meet the standards for what our organization and our fans have come to expect,” Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said in a statement. “We have determined this is the right time to move in a different direction, and on behalf of the Simon Family and the entire Pacers organization, I want to express my gratitude to Nate for his efforts leading our team.”

Bjorkgren never won more than three games in a row, and went 34-38 in his only season as head coach.

He had one more season on his contract, so the Pacers will be paying for two coaches next season.

***

On Wednesday the Monroe County commissioners voted against a plan to build 190 paired townhouses on the south side of Bloomington.

The development was presented by Tom Wininger, with the intent of attracting young families working for local companies, including Cook and Catalent.

The county commissioners voted down the project because they felt it was too dense for the county space. There were also concerns about sinkholes in the area and the inability for the county to provide emergency services in the area.

The townhouses were to be built near Clear Creek Elementary School.

The plan had received a 5-4 recommended vote from the Monroe County Plan Commission.

The local area continues to struggle with a housing shortage and increased demand by current and future residents.

***

Want to feel a little old?

This week marks some special movie milestones.

Raiders of the Lost Ark, which introduced the world to Indiana Jones, is 40 years old. The film premiered on June 12, 1981. Harrison Ford not yet 40 years old, but the now 78-year-old actor is filming the fifth Indiana Jones film – which will be his final appearance in the famed fedora.

Ghostbusters and Gremlins – two perfectly 80s films – were both released on June 8, 1984. Ghostbusters came out on top in its opening weekend, but just over $1 million.