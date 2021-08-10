WGCL News — Owen County EMT Passes Away

Jim Inman (Photo: Jim Inman/canva.com)

Owen County is mourning the loss of a paramedic, who died while assisting a family.

Brandon Staley, 46, “passed away in the line of duty while caring for patients en route to the hospital,” according to a news release from Owen County EMS Director Cris Lunsford.

Staley, who lived in Ellettsville, was working an automobile accident in Gosport Sunday afternoon. Two children were involved in the crash, and Staley and his partner were treating the children in an ambulance headed to the hospital.

According to the news release, “During the course of the transport, Brandon developed chest pain and went unconscious. Brandon was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where he later died. Brandon’s patients arrived safely at the hospital, where their care continued.”

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday in Terre Haute.

***

Tired of COVID-19? Global warming? Finances? Daily commutes?

Perhaps a year of living on Mars might be the solution for you…

No sarcasm intended – NASA might have a job for you.

Applications are now being accepted for four individuals to live in a simulated Mars environment – the Mars Dune Alpha – for a year. The 1,700-square-foot habitat will be created by a 3D-printer and built inside the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Volunteers will be working through various simulations, according to the NASA report, including spacewalks, restricted food, limited resources and minimal communications with “Earthlings” back home.

The first year of experimentation will occur in the fall of 2022, with three rounds planned over the next few years.

Don’t think that just anyone can apply. NASA is seeking candidates who have a master’s degree in science, engineering or math – or with piloting experience. American citizens or permanent residents are eligible, between the ages of 30 and 55, with no dietary issues and in good physical health.

Those interested should also be comfortable relying on their personal instincts and talents, rather than those of the other members of the program.

***

For those interested and impacted by the potential annexation in Monroe County, the City of Bloomington will be holding the next public meeting on Wednesday, August 11 at 6:00 pm.

The meeting will be held on Zoom, as in-person meetings are off due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the area.

Additional information about the annexation plan may be found on the City of Bloomington website.