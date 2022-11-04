WGCL News — Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion

By Diane Daily

Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the homeowner’s death. The incident happened on Wednesday night in the area of US 231 and North Cataract Road. Gilardo Garcia Salinas called 911 just before 8:15 that evening to report the breakin. Salinas and his wife reportedly confronted two suspects and gunfire was exchanged before police arrived on the scene. When officers got to the home, they found Salinas outside of the house with serious injuries. First aid was provided but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post ask for Detective Ian Matthews.

The GO FUND ME effort for a young May’s Greenhouse employee is getting close to its goal of 60-thousand dollars. 17-year-old Joey Henderson sustained life threatening injuries when the John Deere gator he was driving was involved in a multi-vehicle accident on September 30th. He has had several surgeries and still faces a long road to recovery. Henderson’s family says they are humbled by the love and support they’ve we’ve received and they’re hopeful Joey can come soon.

There’s time to cast your ballot before next Tuesday’s election. Monroe County’s early voting site at 302 South Walnut will be open from 8:00 until 6:00 today and from 9:00 until 4:00 tomorrow. There will be one last chance next Monday from 8:00 until Noon.

Bloomington’s Food Truck Friday will make a return appearance tomorrow, thanks to the mild weather. The weekly event normally runs from April through the end of October, but we’ll get one last chance to stop by and enjoy some locally made food and live music. The hours are from 11am until 9pm at Switchyard Park.

Finally, don’t forget about the time change coming up this weekend. Set your clocks back an hour on Sunday.