WGCL News — OptumServe Testing Site Now Air Conditioned

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Indiana Public Media)

Good news for those wanting to get tested for coronavirus. After weeks of closing early because of oppressive heat inside the building, Bloomington’s National Guard Armoryon South Walnut Street now has air conditioning.

The state-run OptumServe site where free coronavirus tests are given is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Test results have been returned in 72 hours.

To register for a free test at OptumServe, call 888-634-1116 or online at: LHI.care/covidtesting.

The ACLU filed suit against the Indiana State Police for allegedly forcing protesters of the executions to gather nearly two miles away from the federal prison in Terre Haute where executions resumed in July.

State Police set up physical barriers and did not allow access to the prison.

Protesters were given the option of gathering at a fenced-in area of the prison grounds, ACLU attorneys say was “far removed from the death chamber” and provided no shelter from the sun.

The ISP said it is policy to not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit asks that the U.S. District Court of Southern Indiana grant a preliminary injunction to allow protesters to gather outside the prison’s main entrance, to protest executions scheduled for later this month and September.

Executions resumed last month after a 17-year hiatus.

Two more executions are set for August. Lezmond Mitchell, who murdered a grandmother and her 9-year-old granddaughter in Arizona in 2001, is to be executed Aug. 26.

Keith Dwayne Nelson, who kidnapped, raped, and strangled a 10 year-old girl in Texas in 1999, is scheduled for execution Aug. 28.

Two more executions have now been set . William LeCroy, scheduled Sept. 22 and Christopher Vialva scheduled Sept. 24.