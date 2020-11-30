WGCL News — One-Time Cash Bonus for Purdue Employees

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Purdue University)

More than 15,000 faculty, staff, and graduate student employees will receive a one-time $750 appreciation award for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Purdue University President Mitch Daniels announced.

Daniels called it an “appreciation award” for keeping the West Lafayette campus open throughout the semester.

He said it’s a small token, but a sincere one. Daniels also said the university will resume merit raises starting in July at a level consistent with recent years.

Part-time Purdue staff will receive a pro-rated amount.

I cannot fully express our appreciation for the patience, forbearance, extra effort, and sometimes true sacrifices that have gone into this accomplishment, Daniels said.

The ACLU of Indiana is suing the principal and assistant principal of Manchester Jr.-Sr. High School, alleging they violated a Black student’s constitutional rights by sending him home for wearing a T-shirt with the text, “I hope I don’t get killed for being Black today.”

The suit was filed on behalf of a male junior at the school, identified only as D.E. in court documents. In August he was called to the office after someone complained about his T-shirt.

The student was then given another T-shirt to change into, but he refused to do so. Then he was told his mother would have to come and take him home for the day.

The ACLU lawsuit alleges the school violated the student’s First Amendment rights and asks for damages and the administrators be directed to allow him to continue wearing the shirt at school in North Manchester.

“Schools cannot selectively choose which social issues students can support through messages on their clothing,” Ken Falk, the ACLU’s Legal Director, said. “Students do not lose their constitutional rights at the schoolhouse doors.”

Counsel for Manchester Community Schools said the school will not be commenting on the lawsuit.