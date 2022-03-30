WGCL News — Olympic Trials Come to Indy

Lucas Oil will be getting wet in 2024.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

The football stadium in downtown Indianapolis will be the home of the 2024 US Olympic Swimming Team Trials, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Lucas Oil will be converted for the event by adding three temporary pools. It will be the first time a swimming competition is held in an NFL stadium.

While the stadium has seating for nearly 70,000 fans at a football game, USA Swimming plans to have 30,000 to 35,000 fans in attendance. According to NBC Sports, those numbers would break the known record for most fans at an indoor Olympic swimming trial.

The change in venue comes after Omaha has been the host city for the past four consecutive trials.

The event will occur over nine days in June 2024 and will determine which swimmer will advance to represent the United States in the Paris Olympic Games.

***

Justin Hollingsworth was formally charged with three felonies on Monday after being arrested in an attack against his grandfather.

Hollingsworth was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and arson.

Last Tuesday police responded to a house fire and found 72-year-old Steven Webb in the front yard. The elderly man had severe head trauma, according to reports.

Webb told emergency workers his grandson was responsible for the fire and his injuries. Webb said that the two men were arguing when Hollingsworth hit him multiple times with a hard object.

After falling to the floor, Webb said Hollingsworth emptied a can of gasoline inside the home and set it on fire.

Webb was able to exit the building, despite his injuries. He was eventually transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

Hollingsworth was found by police later that evening and arrested. He is currently in the Monroe County Jail with a bond of $100,000.