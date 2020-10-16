WGCL News — Ohio Issues Travel Advisory for Indiana

By: Keith Klein (Photo: WayNet.Org)

Now, Ohio is adding Indiana to its list of states covered by a travel advisory – meaning those entering Ohio after spending time in the Hoosier state should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Gov. Mike DeWine said eight states are on the list. All currently have a COVID-19 positive test rate of at least 15 percent.

The move comes a day after Chicago revised its travel advisory to include Indiana. Unlike Chicago, which lays out fines for those who do not self-quarantine, Ohio’s travel advisory does not.

This is not a mandate, the governor added, but only an advisory or recommendation.

A Federal Appeals Court ruling has nullified a 10-day extension for receipt of Indiana absentee ballots. Under the latest ruling, Indiana ballots must arrive by noon on Election Day to be counted.

The previous Judge’s decision cited COVID-19 caused slow mail delivery as a reason for extending the count if ballots were postmarked by Nov. 3. The 3-0 Appeals Court opinion overturned the previous decision saying the Nov. 3 rule still stands.

The “pandemic …is not a good reason for the Federal Judiciary to assume tasks that belong to politically responsible officials,” said Judge Frank Easterbrook of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“… Counting the votes, and announcing the results, as soon as possible after the polls close serves a civic interest,” Judge Easterbrook wrote.

A canning supplies’ shortage has hit Indiana.

Stores can’t meet the canning supply demand.

One supply company said lids are currently unavailable. There is a shortage of jars and lids now. The pandemic caused companies to have limited manpower to produce the supplies and products.

Hot sellers are quart canning jars, as well as rings and lids.

