WGCL News — Official Shortage for High School Football Presents a Problem

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Lauren Chapman IPB news)

The Indiana High School Athletic Association says a Referee shortage is a real problem for high schools. We didn’t have enough before and now some of our veteran officials are hanging it up.

With high school sports, beginning, there is concern about enough officials for the number of games. Some crews have decided to take a one-year hiatus from officiating football games because of the pandemic.

As of 2019, the average age of high school officials was more than 50 years old. The IHSAA has made it a priority to recruit younger officials, but the time commitment, travel, pay – $70-$90 per football game – and poor treatment from fans are impediments to finding new officials. Now, top that with coronavirus concerns.

One athletic director said they will play Thursday nights or Saturdays, if necessary. The season is set to begin Aug. 21. A factor that could “help” is the likelihood not all schools will be playing football this fall, and potentially, schools could use four-person crews instead of five.

FedEx looking to fill 1,000 jobs in Greenwood at a new automated station slated to open this fall. Positions are available for package handlers. Day and night shifts are available

Benefits include: Competitive wages, medical, dental and vision, tuition reimbursement, paid time off, holiday pay, paid parental leave, and employee discounts.

To apply, text “FXGJob” to 3-3-0-1-1.You must be at least 18 to apply.

The country’s largest public transit authority, New York City’s MTA, has a problem: Riders are taking off their masks, during the pandemic, to unlock their iPhones.

In a letter, the MTA asked Apple to please find a simpler, safer, way for masked iPhone users to unlock their devices on public transit.