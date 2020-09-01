WGCL News — Notre Dame Returns to the Classroom

By: Keith Klein (Photo: NBC News)

Notre Dame will resume in-person classes in stages beginning tomorrow.

University President, The Rev. John Jenkins said that with coronavirus cases declining, it’s safe to return to in-person classes.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says the University of Notre Dame made the right decision in going to online classes after 147 infections among students since students returned to campus August 10 were reported.

Box said what happened in South Bend is a “perfect example of what happens outside the classroom, outside the lab, outside instruction.”

“If they want to have in-person instruction on campus and get their education, there may have to be some changes in the social life, the Commissioner said.”

Notre Dame President Jenkins said he decided against sending students home after consulting with health care experts.

In-person classes for Notre Dame’s 12,000 students began Aug. 10, and eight days later the university moved classes online after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

We are learning of more COVID-19 cases out of the Terre Haute Federal Prison.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prison website, Terre Haute Federal Correctional Institute is reporting 47 confirmed active cases.

45 of those are inmates. 2 of those are staff.

A new report from Quest Diagnostics shows 4.5% of U.S. workers tested positive for drugs last year. That’s the highest percentage in 16 years, and it represents a 29% increase from 10 years ago.

One driver? More marijuana use—the number of workers testing positive for marijuana was up 11% over 2018.

As for 2020…initial data indicates substance abuse and drug-related deaths are trending up. As of July, drug deaths had risen an average of 13% yearly.