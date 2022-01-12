WGCL News — Northside Police Standoff

A police standoff Monday evening ended with one man taken into custody.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

The man – identified by the Bloomington Police Department as Jaden Grubb – was a resident of Kinser Flats, located on the north side of Bloomington. Kinser Flats is owned by Centerstone Indiana and is a long-term housing facility.

Police were called Monday afternoon on a report of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, the building manager told police that Grubb had military grade explosives that he would use in retaliation for his pending eviction.

BPD reported that camera footage showed someone throwing a lit object in a hallway and the object exploding.

The police used a number of non-lethal methods to get Grubb out of the apartment. Eventually police broke down a bedroom door to take Grubb into custody.

Grubb faces charges including attempted arson, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and criminal confinement. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

***

Are you a coin collector? If so, you may want to start checking your change before paying a parking meter.

A new quarter will be coming out this week, with the late Maya Angelou featured.

The coin is the first of four being released by the US Mint over the next few years, celebrating women in American history.

Other honorees will include astronaut Sally Ride, actress Anna May Wong, politician Nina Otero-Warren and Wilma Mankiller, who served as the first female chief of the Cherokee Nation.

George Washington will remain on the “heads” side of the new quarters.

***

If you’re looking for a home test for COVID-19, you know availability has been a challenge.

However, beginning January 15, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home tests each month for insured customers.

According to the Associated Press, the announcement comes to make testing more convenient – and at a lower cost – for Americans.

The plan will allow for insured individuals to either purchase home tests through their insurance or submit receipts for reimbursement. The eight tests are per-person in a household – meaning 40 tests could be reimbursed for a family of five.

The Associated Press said the federal government will launch a website later in January to help provide home testing options to Americans.

The White House hopes that at-home testing will encourage more-frequent testing and potentially slow the spread of the virus.