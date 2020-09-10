WGCL News — No Polar Express for 2020

By: Keith Klein (Photo Credit: WTHR.com & www.atokarzphoto.com)

French Lick’s Polar Express Train Ride is the latest traditional Indiana event to be canceled. For years, families boarded the train in their pajamas for an unforgettable trip with Santa Claus. The trip will not happen in 2020.

The French Lick Scenic Railway announced Train Ride will not operate this year due to COVID-19 concerns. They said if the train ride did occur, the show this year would be vastly different than previous years.

Dancing with your favorite chefs and elves would not occur. Interactions with the Conductor would be limited. Santa wouldn’t be able to greet each guest while posing for a picture.

The French Lick Scenic Railway said that would not be the show they felt guests deserve. It just would not live up to expectations.

Guests holding 2020 tickets should have received an email with details on the event.

The Polar Express Train Ride will return next year. Tickets will go on sale in 2021.

A coalition of west-central Indiana leaders is pushing hard to land the U.S. Air Force’s F-35 stealth fighter Foreign Military Training Center, bringing hundreds of jobs to Terre Haute and Vigo County.

The contract would train pilots from countries purchasing the F-35 fighters, including Switzerland and Singapore.

Filmmakers will have to meet detailed inclusion and diversity guidelines to be eligible for the best picture Academy Award – Oscar, starting in 2024.

To meet the onscreen representation standard, at least one of the lead actors or a significant supporting actor must be from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group, whether that means Asian, Hispanic, Black, Indigenous, Native American, Middle Eastern, North African, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.

Alternatively, a film can meet the standard if at least 30 percent of all actors in secondary and more minor roles are women, from a racial or ethnic group, LGBTQ+, or people with cognitive or physical disabilities or if the film’s main storyline, theme or narrative focuses on one of these groups.