WGCL News — No Place Like Home for School, Work

By: Keith Klein (Photo: USAToday.com)

Most Americans have accepted that the pandemic will make this fall much different from past years, with most expecting their home to be a place of work and learning when the school year starts.

More than 61% said it was likely that they would be working from home this fall, with 56% saying it was unlikely they would be working from their office, according to The Harris Poll survey.

Home won’t only be the place where work is done; it will likely be a hub of learning, too. Sixty-six percent said they do not expect their kids will be in school this fall and will take courses online.

Eighty-two percent say it is unlikely they will travel over the Labor Day holiday, and 74% said it was unlikely they would travel for winter vacations, either.

Most telling is that 80% of Americans anticipate a second wave of COVID even as we battle this first one.

Seventy-seven percent support enacting mandatory 14-day quarantines for travelers coming from states with a high resurgence of COVID-19.

A Purdue University survey suggests Hoosier farmland prices have improved over last year, though the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear. The 2020 Purdue Farmland Value Survey says the majority of the gains in farmland values occurred between June and December of last year.

The report says, top-quality, average-quality, and poor-quality farmland values increased by 5.5%, 5%, and 8.7% respectively. However, between December 2019 and June 2020, those values saw declines of 1%, 1.7%, and 2.2%, respectively.

“Given the disruptions across the food value chain and deep economic uncertainty, it is difficult to posit what the next year has in store for the Indiana farmland market,” said Purdue Associate Professor Todd Kuethe, who authored the survey. The survey also reports statewide cash rental rates increased across all types of land quality last year.