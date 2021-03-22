WGCL News — Next Up: 40 and Older!

Jim Inman (Photo: Darron Cummings, AP)

Just days after the state decreased COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 45, today the number is now 40.

On Saturday the Indiana Department of Health made the announcement of the expanded age requirement, allowing 400,000 additional residents to be vaccinated.

According to the state’s COVID-19 website – ourshot.in.gov – Hoosiers age 40 and older can now make a reservation to receive the vaccine. Health care workers, first responders, educators and long-term care residents are also eligible to receive the vaccine.

Residents can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to make an appointment.

March 22 is National Goof Off Day – a day to have a little extra fun.

With all the stress we have experienced in the last year, and today being a Monday, why not take a few minutes to goof off today…

Just make sure your boss is on board for the holiday as well…

Last week Indiana University won a lawsuit related to exposure to mold in the Foster and McNutt residence halls.

The issue began during the 2018-2019 school year when mold was discovered in the residence halls and students were relocated to other facilities. Throughout the last three years the university has paid students one and a half times the needed expenses for injuries related to mold exposure as noted by the Indiana Tort Claims Act, which was noted in the court opinion released Wednesday.

The act requires $5 million in compensation for a liability, and IU has paid over $7.3 million to potentially affected students in McNutt and Foster.

The decision was made by the Indiana Court of Appeals and released on Wednesday. The decision was unanimous.