WGCL News — New Year’s Resolutions

What are your goals in 2022?

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

The new year is just a couple days away. Many people use January 1 as a springboard for goals – weight loss, paying off debt, taking a trip or some other significant experience.

Are New Year’s resolutions a good thing – especially after nearly two years of a pandemic?

According to Dr. Sophia Lazarus, a psychologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, we might all be better skipping the resolutions for 2022.

Lazarus told cnet.com that putting pressure on ourselves after all the challenges in the last year might do more harm than good.

“We don’t really want to set ourselves up for that kind of disappointment and stress that makes it even harder to cope,” said Lazarus.

Instead of doing a big change – and potentially falling short early in the year – Lazarus suggests making small, incremental changes and building on them throughout the year.

And if you do make a big resolution, remember that not everything happens instantly. Take the time to work toward the goal – you might appreciate the journey more than the destination.

***

Tonight’s IU Men’s Basketball game has been cancelled.

The announcement came Tuesday late afternoon from IU Athletic Director and vice president Scott Dolson. IU was scheduled to play UNC Asheville at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Dolson said in a statement “As we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, we are disappointed for both programs, but we will always put the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans as our top priority,”

The game will not be rescheduled. Ticket holders will be contacted by the IU ticket office with updates.

This is the first men’s basketball game to be cancelled due to the pandemic. Last week the IU Women’s Basketball team was scheduled to play Wright State, but the game was cancelled due to a COVID situation among the visiting team.

As COVID cases increase, the Big Ten has modified their guidelines for games impacted by the pandemic. Under the new rules, if a team cannot meet the threshold for what the conference deems safe competition (seven available scholarship players and at least one available coach), then the game will be rescheduled. If the game cannot be rescheduled, then it is declared a no-contest.

According to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, the change will only apply to conference games.

Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers, who are currently 10-2 this season, are scheduled to play Sunday at Penn State at 4:00 pm.