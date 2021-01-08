WGCL News — New Vaccination Order for Indiana Residents

Keith Klein (Photo: WYFI.org)

In a departure from federal recommendations and his initial vaccination plan, Gov. Holcomb says Indiana is now prioritizing the state’s oldest residents.

Starting today , those 80 and older can make appointments for the first of two COVID-19 shots. Next, will be those 70 and older and then 60 and older.

Holcomb said the decision is based on those at highest risk of dying from COVID-19.

The CDC Advisory Committee recommended essential workers such as grocery store and teachers receive priority over those aged 65 to 75 .

Indiana’s original plan, in October, called for essential workers and people living in congregate settings after health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff, first.

Indiana started vaccinating health care professionals and earlier this week began vaccinating first responders, including police and paramedics.

Those with medical conditions such as diabetes or obesity could be next, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said. She urged visiting the state’s website at www.ourshot.in.gov for updates on who’s next or to make an appointment for the shot. The site opens at 9 a.m., today .

The free homework hotline operated by Rose-Hulman Institute has received nearly $1.5 million from Lilly Endowment Inc.

The AskRose homework service helps middle and high school students with math and science homework.

AskRose Director Susan Smith Roads said, “Remote learning, and stay-at-home aspects during the pandemic have made our AskRose Homework Help services more necessary than ever.

Smith Roads says it will now be easier for students to discuss problems involving symbols, equations, diagrams, and graphs.

The service is available for grades 6-12 from 7-10 p.m.

Connect to the website at https://askrose.org/