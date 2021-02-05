WGCL News — New MCCSC Superintendent Announced

Jim Inman (Photo: IAPSSORG)

The new MCCSC superintendent is Jeff Hauswald.

On Wednesday evening, the Monroe County Community School Corporation board approved a three-year contract for Hauswald with a base salary of $209,500 annually.

Hauswald is the current superintendent of Kokomo School Corporation, where he’s served for ten years. He is also the current president of the Indiana Urban Schools Association.

Hauswald’s educational career has included math teacher, assistant principal, athletic director, principal and assistant superintendent.

July 1 is the start date for Hauswald, who will take over the MCCSC system upon Dr. Judy DeMuth’s retirement. DeMuth has served as superintendent since 2011, and had planned to retire in last summer. DeMuth decided to stay with the school system one more year to help get through the pandemic.

The state of Indiana will receive $12.5 million from a global consulting firm, McKinsey, over its role in perpetuating the nation’s opioid epidemic.

McKinsey will pay a total of $573 million to 49 states, Washington, DC and five US territories. The amount distributed is based partly on opioid deaths per capita, according to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

McKinsey provided marketing plans and consulting services to drug manufacturing companies, including Purdue Pharma, one of the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers. As part of the settlement, McKinsey does not have to admit any wrongdoing, but is no longer advising clients on opioid-related matters.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said the settlement is a win for the Hoosier state in the battle against drug abuse and addiction.

As part of the settlement agreement, McKinsey has ten months to disclose corporate files that detail its work with drug manufacturers.

Rokita noted the use of the $12.5 million has not been finalized, although the hopes to see the money used for law enforcement and treatment for drug abuse.