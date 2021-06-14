WGCL News — New Library Coming in 2022

Jim Inman (Photo: Monroe County Public Library)

A new branch of the Monroe County Public Library will open at the end of 2022.

The Monroe County Commissioners have approved a $6 million bond to help with the building of a new branch of the Monroe County Public Library.

The new library will be built next to Batchelor Middle School at South Rogers Street and Gordon Pike. The library is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

***

A variety of construction projects are occurring around Bloomington throughout the summer.

Mayor John Hamilton’s Recover Forward Initiative, a multi-year program, is designed to “help our community rebound and thrive, moving toward more racial, economic and climate justice,” according to the City’s website.

One of the projects involves the improvement of over 25 bus stops around the city by the end of July. Better sidewalk access, loading zones and shelters and benches are planned at the stops.

A variety of sidewalks will be updated as well.

New playground equipment will be installed at Reverend Ernest D. Butler Park on West Ninth Street. The swing set will be painted, new benches and curbing will be installed and activities for children.

***

Congratulations to IU head swimming coach Ray Looze, who will be inducted into the American Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame later this year.

According to a press release Thursday from IU Athletics, Looze will be inducted into the hall of fame on September 16, 2021 during the ASCA World Clinic in Orlando, Florida.

Looze has spent eighteen years at Indiana University, with sixteen years as head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming programs.

Over his time at IU, Hoosier swimmers have claimed 720 All-American honors and crowned 22 NCAA Champions. There are nine Big Ten Championships, 18 top-10 appearances in the NCAA Championships and 10 Olympic swimmers who have earned seven medals.

Looze has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year ten times – five each for IU’s men’s and women’s programs.

Looze will be the second IU swim coach inducted into the ASCA, following James “Doc” Counsilman in 2002.