WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident

By Diane Daily

Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking.

Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road and struck a tree during a heavy downpour around 1:30 Sunday morning.

The driver of the car and two other passengers were killed.

Five historic buildings in downtown Stinesville have been moved up to Indiana Landmark’s Top Ten Most Endangered List.

The two-story Odd Fellows Lodge and four limestone-faced commercial buildings on Main Street are all that remain of Stinesville’s once-thriving downtown. The lodge houses the Stinesville Mercantile and post office, but the other buildings have been vacant for decades.

The buildings are listed in the National Register of Historic Places which makes the buildings eligible for rehabilitation tax credits.

The I-69 Finish Line project is on schedule. The INDOT project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis, transforming State Road 37 into I-69.

Department spokesperson Natalie Garrett says final paving work is being done in Morgan County this week.

The Finish Line project is the sixth and final section of the new Interstate 69 connection between Evansville and Indianapolis.

The 10th Annual Fishtival to benefit the Southern Indiana Center for Independent Living is coming up September 10 at the Paynetown.

Organizers are looking for a few more volunteers to help with the event.

Next Thursday is the last day to volunteer for the event and all volunteers will receive a free lunch and free park pass.

At City Hall this afternoon, members of the Bloomington Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 5:00 in the McCloskey Room.