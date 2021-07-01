WGCL News — New Indiana Laws

Jim Inman (Photo: NewYorker.com)

July 1 means summer, fireworks and vacations… and also a variety of new Indiana laws.

Beginning today, Hoosiers applying for a lifetime license to carry a handgun will not have to pay the standard fee of $125. The state budget included a provision removing the fee (and if you have already purchased a permit you cannot get your money back).

If a Hoosier driver had his or her license suspended due to economic reasons, getting the license back may be easier. Those who had not paid fines, failed to appear in court or who drove without having car insurance can get their license back by proving financial responsibility.

Hoosiers committing unemployment fraud could face a variety of penalties. Under House Bill 1152, anyone caught putting incorrect information on an unemployment application – even if the individual does not receive a payment from the state.

Indiana’s safe haven law has expanded as well. Beginning today an adult can contact emergency services to collect an infant, provided the child is less than 30 days old. The parent can remain anonymous.

And one of the most important of all… Senate Bill 97. Indiana will now have a state snack.

Popcorn.

***

While many Hoosiers – and many Americans – continue to venture out from the pandemic shutdown, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to remind everyone about being cautious.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found in 191 cases across the state.

Indiana has administered more than 5.6 million vaccine doses, and more than 2.8 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against the virus.

More than 55% of Monroe County’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, according to the state’s website, ourshot.in.gov.

***

And grab your wired headphones and kick up the Mega Bass… on July 1, 1979, the first Sony Walkman went on sale.

When it went on the market in the United States, the personal stereo sold for about $150. Sony made just 30,000 of the initial product, but went on a personal marketing campaign in Tokyo. Sony employees approached people on the street, asking them to listen to music through the headphones. Ultimately the Walkman sold out by the end of August, and the world of music was changed forever.