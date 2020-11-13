WGCL News — New COVID Testing Site to Open Downtown

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Hoosier Times)

The new COVID-19 testing site will open Monday at 640 S. Morton. The County Health Department, along with partners Monroe County Government, IU Health Bloomington Hospital, IU, and the City, said the Testing Center will be open 4 to 5 days a week, including some evenings and two Saturdays.

Hours are expected to be 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 pm on Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, and 9:00 am – 3:00 pm on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Appointments are required. Go to: scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov

Walk-in appointments will not be accepted.

Testing at the existing OptumServe Covid-19 facility will continue through December. For more information, visit www.co.monroe.in.us/covidtesting.

There will be a free drive-thru flu vaccination clinic , Thursday, November 19th.

The free vaccine is available for persons age 4 and older. It is being provided by IU Health. Shots will be administered by nurses with the County Public Health Clinic.

The clinic is Thursday, Nov. 19th from Noon to 3 p.m. at City Church for All Nations at 1200 North Russell Road on Bloomington’s east side.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

The CDC recommends everyone get a flu shot. The vaccine can provide several individual health benefits , including keeping you from getting the flu, reducing the severity of your illness, and reducing your risk of flu-associated hospitalization.

If you can’t attend the clinic, Nov. 19, the Monroe County Public Health Clinic provides flu vaccinations by appointment on Monday, Wednesdays, Fridays, and some Thursdays. For additional information call 812 353-3244.

Griffy Lake Nature Preserve will be closed the next three weekends for a Controlled Deer Hunt , beginning tonight. Griffy Preserve will be closed to the public those weekends from 11 p.m. on the Friday before the hunt through 5 a.m. the Monday after the hunt.