WGCL News — New COVID-19 Strain in Indiana

Keith Klein (Photo: WANE.com)

Indiana Health officials say the new strain of COVID-19 has been identified in Indiana.

While it does not cause more severe symptoms, the Indiana Department of Health said it more easily spread.

“Because this strain of the virus can be transmitted more easily, it’s more important than ever that Hoosiers continue to wear their masks, practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene and get vaccinated when they are eligible,” said State Health Commissioner Kristina Box.

Nearly 194,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 24,000 have received both doses and are fully vaccinated. Hoosiers age 80 and older, healthcare workers, and first responders can find an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Alert Monroe County sent the following email, text, and voice mail message Monday:

The COVID vaccine is now available to individuals who are 80 years of age and older, BY APPOINTMENT ONLY . You can go to www.ourshot.in.gov website or call 211 for assistance. We encourage Monroe County Residents to choose the Convention Center location if you have mobility issues when setting up an appointment. We encourage you to spread the word to individuals who are in this age range so they can receive the vaccine if wanted. Stay safe and be well.

2021 could be a Golden Age of cannabis marketing. Americans spent nearly $18-billion on legal weed in 2020, a 67% jump from the previous year, according to research from Leafly. In nine states sales more than doubled year over year.

Election 2020 logged a five-state sweep for weed legalization, where voters in even conservative strongholds overwhelmingly approved ballot measures for medical and recreational sales. At the same time, the movement for decriminalizing cannabis and other formerly verboten substances picked up steam.

Against that backdrop, leaders predict a golden age of weed marketing in 2021.

More than 111-million Americans, about 33% of the population, already have or will soon have access to legal flower, tinctures, edibles, and infused drinks. Cannabis is fully legal for adults–recreational and medical sales–in 15 states and Washington D.C. and for medical sales in 36 states.