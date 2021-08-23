WGCL News — New City Budget Proposed

Jim Inman Photo: City of Bloomington

On Friday Mayor John Hamilton announced his new budget for the city of Bloomington.

Part of Hamilton’s proposal includes providing all full-time non-union employees with raises of 2.75%. Union employees would see raises included with their contracts.

As part of a federally-funded COVID program, Hamilton also wants to provide a COVID relief bonus of $500 for full-time employees, while part-time employees would receive a $300 bonus.

Hamilton noted that he would like to add ten employees to the city’s police department, including five officers, four community service specialists and a supervisor.

In addition, the mayor wants to add positions to the city fire department.

The city will hold budget meetings throughout the week, with different departments presenting their proposals to the city council. Ultimately the council will have the final determination on the budget plan.

***

Classes at Indiana University resume today… and thousands of students have moved into dorms, apartments and rental houses across the community.

Remember that buses will be on the roads, drivers will getting acclimated to Bloomington and many new faces will be eating, shopping and living in the area. Be safe, everyone!

***

Speaking of Indiana University, plans have been announced for the 2021 Hoosier Hysteria.

The community and IU fans are invited to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, October 2 for the premiere of the IU Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams.

New men’s coach Mike Woodson will be returning to the sidelines as introducing the team, including All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, veterans Race Thompson and Rob Phinisee and the newcomers to the program.

IU women’s basketball coach Teri Moren will bring back all five starters from last season – a season that brought 16 Big Ten Wins and a first-time trip to the NCAA Elite Eight.

Hoosier Hysteria is free to attend, although everyone is asked to bring a canned food item to support Hoosier Hills Food Bank. The time of the event will be determined once the kickoff of the IU-Penn State football game the same day is finalized.