WGCL News — New Charges for Ko

Dongwook Ko is facing new charges.

Weeks after being convicted in a 2019 attack, and preparing for deportation, a 19-year-old Bloomington man is now facing new charges.

Dongwook Ko was charged Friday with conspiracy to commit murder in a case tied to an attack on the IU campus.

Ko, who was living in the United States on a temporary visa, was scheduled to be deported because of his recent felony conviction. He had been serving time at the Clay County Detention Center awaiting his return to South Korea, where he is a resident.

While at the detention center, police learned the teen was trying to hire a fellow inmate to attack and kill 14 people related to his case. According to reports, those on the targeted list included witnesses, prosecutors and the parents of the victim.

Police report that Ko told his cellmate – a 39-year-old man who was a gang member – that he would arrange for his bail to be made. Ko offered $20,000 to the man if he tortured or killed the individuals on his list.

The police reported that Ko’s mother has been depositing money into the man’s jail commissary account at the request of her son.

Ko was found guilty in a 2019 attack on a teenage girl at IU’s Jacob’s School of Music. He led the girl to a restroom, where he choked her and then cut her with a knife. An employee heard her screams and came into the room, which caused Ko to flee. He was later arrested by police.

After Ko was found guilty of criminal confinement, his temporary visa was revoked and he was ordered to be deported to South Korea.

With the new charges, Ko will stay in Indiana be tried in court.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will happen this week on the IU campus.

The Monroe County Health Department and Indiana University are offering vaccinations at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, December 13 through Wednesday, December 15 from 3:00 to 8:00 pm.

Appointments are not required but can be made on the state’s pandemic website – ourshot.in.gov.

In a statement, Monroe County Health Department administrator Penny Caudill said that many local residents have sought vaccines in nearby counties.

IU assistant vice president Kirk White said the vaccination clinic can support up to 3,000 vaccinations.