WGCL News — New Age Group Now Eligible for Vaccinations

Jim Inman (Photo: WYFI.org)

As of this past Monday, Hoosiers age 60 and older and now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Hoosiers can access the state’s website – ourshot.in.gov – to schedule an appointment for the vaccine, or call 211. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.

The announcement noted that vaccine appointments will be available over the next four to six weeks, in an effort to accommodate Hoosiers balanced with the vaccine allocation. With the expected demand, the state health department is encouraging Hoosiers to look at neighboring counties for appointment availability.

The state had hoped to offer the eligibility to Hoosiers last week, but the winter weather that impacted the state delayed shipments of vaccines to many clinics and hospitals.

The Indiana State Department of Health is expecting a high number of participants with this new opening of vaccine availability. Hoosiers over the age of 60 make up nearly 23 percent of the population, but account for nearly two-thirds of hospitalizations and nearly 94 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

According to the state department of health, more than 60 percent of Hoosiers eligible to receive the vaccine have scheduled an appointment to be vaccinated. The appointment is for the first vaccine dosage, and the second appointment will be scheduled at that time.

Hoosiers are asked to be patient in scheduling the appointment, as the expected influx of eligible residents may cause issues with the website.

Indiana University Bloomington is making plans for an in-person May commencement. Only the graduates will be able to attend, while family and friends will have an option to join the celebration virtually.

2020 graduates who were unable to participate in their commencement are invited to attend the celebration as well.

IU president Michael McRobbie made the announcement in an email to IU students. McRobbie notes that Indiana University believes “it will be possible this May to hold in-person, outdoor commencement ceremonies for all of our students on all of our campuses, and to do so safely and consistent with our pandemic public health policies.

Officials at each IU campus will work with their local health departments as well as the university’s medical teams to coordinate the ceremonies.

The IU Bloomington ceremony is scheduled held on Saturday, May 8.